L Ron Hubbard House

Architecture and design buffs will not want to miss a chance to visit the home of L Ron Hubbard. The prolific pulp fiction author and founder of the Church of Scientology lived here for six months in 1960 and the home (now owned by the Church) is preserved as something of a shrine. Don't be put off: the building is a supreme example of mid-century style that has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

Visits are by appointment and you will be guided by the house's guardian Scientologist Puneet Dhamija, a friendly chap who is also carving a name for himself on the Jo'burg stand-up comedy circuit.