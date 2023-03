Standing out against the more modern warehouse conversions in Maboneng is this former pub dating from 1902. The handsome whitewashed building now hosts a number of businesses, while to the rear is a lovely sculpture garden overlooked by an impressive giant mural of Jan van Riebeeck by Gaia and Freddy Sam.

Here you'll find the art gallery Hazard, teahouse Yswara and fine-dining restaurant Sphere Monk.