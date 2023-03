Occupying a former warehouse complex, the Arts on Main development is one of the key catalysts of the Maboneng precinct. The once-dilapidated building has been transformed into a creative haven with artists' studios, galleries, various retail outlets and restaurants.

It's home to the incredibly popular Market on Main as well as the Centre For The Less Good Idea conceptual gallery, the good souvenir shop Iwasshot in Jo'burg and the pleasant courtyard cafe Canteen.