Spaza Art Gallery

The home, sculpture garden and small 'matchbox' gallery of artist Andrew Lindsay is extraordinary. The garden is dominated by a mobile phone signal tower covered with thousands of plastic bottles. Mosaics and wooden sculptures are found amid the lush foliage and in one corner is the tiny gallery where you can buy affordable art drawn and painted on matchboxes (including Lindsay's illustrated guide to Jozi in a matchbox) or printed on tea towels and aprons.

The gallery is part of the event that runs on the first Sunday of the month at art spots in the Maboneng/Troyeville area. It's also possible to stay here via booking on Airbnb.