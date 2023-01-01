This architecturally striking museum – it's built on either side and on top of a busy street – in Alexandra, Jo’burg’s oldest township, finally opened in 2018 after years of budgetary delays. The centre provides an informative history of Alexandra and great views of the township through various windows and balconies. The museum includes a spectacular tribute to Alexandra's musical heritage, with a wall of vinyl records visitors can activate by touch.

Hofmeyr St, where the Alexandra Heritage Centre is located, is also referred to as Richard Baloyi St.