The Elephant Coast
Up there on the podium with the world’s great ecotourism destinations, and near the top of the scribbled list marked ‘Places I Must See in South Africa’, the Elephant Coast (formerly ‘Maputaland’) is a phenomenal stretch of natural beauty, with a fabulously diverse mix of environments and wildlife.
This large stretch of coastline includes some of the country’s true highlights, including the perennially photogenic iSimangaliso Wetland Park that runs from Lake St Lucia in the south to Kosi Bay in the north. Uncompromisingly untamed, this region, away from the scattered resort towns, offers a glimpse of precolonial Africa. Slightly further inland, the incredible Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park is KZN’s answer to Kruger National Park.
The climate becomes steadily hotter as you go north and, thanks to the warm Indian Ocean, summers are steamy and tropical. The humid coastal air causes dense mists on the inland hills, reducing visibility to a few metres.
- iSimangaliso Wetland Park
iSimangaliso Wetland Park is a sprawling, diverse ecosystem comprised of hundreds of kilometres of beaches, lakes, wetlands and forests to explore. The…
- HHluhluwe-iMfolozi Park
Hluhluwe-iMfolozi is one of South Africa’s best-known, most evocative parks. Covering 960 sq km, it is best visited in the dry winter months (May to…
- KKosi Bay
Just south of the border of Mozambique is Kosi Bay, located within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. The coastal lakes and estuary that make up the area are…
- SSodwana Bay
Caught between dense forest and pristine sands you'll find Sodwana Bay, a well-loved vacation destination for locals and tourists alike. Popular…
- uuMkhuze Game Reserve
It doesn't have the flashy name recognition of Hluhluwe-iMfolozi or Tembe, but uMkhuze is a hidden gem of a reserve. Lions were introduced in 2014, but…
- TTembe Elephant Park
Tembe Elephant Park, which sprawls over 300 sq km of dry, sandy coastal forest on the Mozambique border, is home to around 230 big tusker elephants. Not…
- NNdumo Game Reserve
The Ndumo Game Reserve butts up against the border of Mozambique and houses black and white rhinos, giraffes, hippos, crocodiles and many antelope species…
- WWestern Shores
The region northwest of St Lucia Estuary is called the Western Shores, and comprises two stunning lakeside spots, known as Fani’s Island (closed to…
- EEastern Shores
The four scenic routes in the Eastern Shores – pan, vlei (marshland), coastal dune and grassland – each reflect their different features and ecosystems…
