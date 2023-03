Thanks to a favourable microclimate, Hartenberg produces superlative red wines, particularly cabernet, merlot and shiraz. Light lunches in the courtyard are available (mains R70 to R130), and from October to April gourmet picnics (adult/child R230/90) can be enjoyed under trees on the expansive lawns (bookings essential). Kids are well catered for with a trampoline and jungle gym.