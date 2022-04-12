Named after the Khoe-San word for ‘a wet place’, the Cango Caves are heavily commercialised but still very impressive. The one-hour tour gives just a…
Route 62
Route 62 takes you through some spectacular scenery changes, from the rugged mountain passes between Montagu and Calitzdorp to the arid semidesert of the Little Karoo region around Oudtshoorn. It’s touted as the longest wine route in the world and is a great alternative to the N2 if you’re travelling from Cape Town towards the Garden Route.
Explore Route 62
Cango Caves
Named after the Khoe-San word for ‘a wet place’, the Cango Caves are heavily commercialised but still very impressive. The one-hour tour gives just a…
Sanbona Wildlife Reserve
A Big Five reserve in the Little Karoo, 18km west of Barrydale, with wildlife activities for those staying in its three ultra-luxurious lodges.
Barrydale Cellar
Although it looks like a characterless industrial cellar from the roadside, the tasting room and restaurant on the river bank are actually quite charming…
Safari Ostrich Show Farm
After meeting, greeting and feeding some of the birds, you hop on a tractor for a short drive through the farm. The entertaining tour continues through…
De Krans
There's an array of wines on offer, from bubbly and wild-fermented chardonnay to robust Portuguese reds, but it's the Port-style wines that win the awards…
CP Nel Museum
Extensive displays about ostriches and Karoo history make up this large and interesting museum, housed in a striking sandstone building completed in 1906…
Le Roux Townhouse
Decorated with authentic period furniture, this place is as good an example of a ‘feather palace’ as you’re likely to see. Entrance is included with a…
Boplaas
Choose five tasters from the selection of table wine, spirits and the award-winning Port-style wines. A low-key restaurant serves light meals, cheese…
Joubert-Tradauw
West of Barrydale, Joubert-Tradauw is a charming spot for some boutique wine tasting and a light lunch from its small menu of salads, platters and burgers.
