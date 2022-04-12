Getty Images/iStockphoto

Route 62

Route 62 takes you through some spectacular scenery changes, from the rugged mountain passes between Montagu and Calitzdorp to the arid semidesert of the Little Karoo region around Oudtshoorn. It’s touted as the longest wine route in the world and is a great alternative to the N2 if you’re travelling from Cape Town towards the Garden Route.

Explore Route 62

  • C

    Cango Caves

    Named after the Khoe-San word for ‘a wet place’, the Cango Caves are heavily commercialised but still very impressive. The one-hour tour gives just a…

  • S

    Sanbona Wildlife Reserve

    A Big Five reserve in the Little Karoo, 18km west of Barrydale, with wildlife activities for those staying in its three ultra-luxurious lodges.

  • B

    Barrydale Cellar

    Although it looks like a characterless industrial cellar from the roadside, the tasting room and restaurant on the river bank are actually quite charming…

  • S

    Safari Ostrich Show Farm

    After meeting, greeting and feeding some of the birds, you hop on a tractor for a short drive through the farm. The entertaining tour continues through…

  • D

    De Krans

    There's an array of wines on offer, from bubbly and wild-fermented chardonnay to robust Portuguese reds, but it's the Port-style wines that win the awards…

  • C

    CP Nel Museum

    Extensive displays about ostriches and Karoo history make up this large and interesting museum, housed in a striking sandstone building completed in 1906…

  • L

    Le Roux Townhouse

    Decorated with authentic period furniture, this place is as good an example of a ‘feather palace’ as you’re likely to see. Entrance is included with a…

  • B

    Boplaas

    Choose five tasters from the selection of table wine, spirits and the award-winning Port-style wines. A low-key restaurant serves light meals, cheese…

  • J

    Joubert-Tradauw

    West of Barrydale, Joubert-Tradauw is a charming spot for some boutique wine tasting and a light lunch from its small menu of salads, platters and burgers.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Route 62.

  • See

    Cango Caves

    Named after the Khoe-San word for ‘a wet place’, the Cango Caves are heavily commercialised but still very impressive. The one-hour tour gives just a…

  • See

    Sanbona Wildlife Reserve

    A Big Five reserve in the Little Karoo, 18km west of Barrydale, with wildlife activities for those staying in its three ultra-luxurious lodges.

  • See

    Barrydale Cellar

    Although it looks like a characterless industrial cellar from the roadside, the tasting room and restaurant on the river bank are actually quite charming…

  • See

    Safari Ostrich Show Farm

    After meeting, greeting and feeding some of the birds, you hop on a tractor for a short drive through the farm. The entertaining tour continues through…

  • See

    De Krans

    There's an array of wines on offer, from bubbly and wild-fermented chardonnay to robust Portuguese reds, but it's the Port-style wines that win the awards…

  • See

    CP Nel Museum

    Extensive displays about ostriches and Karoo history make up this large and interesting museum, housed in a striking sandstone building completed in 1906…

  • See

    Le Roux Townhouse

    Decorated with authentic period furniture, this place is as good an example of a ‘feather palace’ as you’re likely to see. Entrance is included with a…

  • See

    Boplaas

    Choose five tasters from the selection of table wine, spirits and the award-winning Port-style wines. A low-key restaurant serves light meals, cheese…

  • See

    Joubert-Tradauw

    West of Barrydale, Joubert-Tradauw is a charming spot for some boutique wine tasting and a light lunch from its small menu of salads, platters and burgers.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Route 62

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.