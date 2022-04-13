This 77.5-sq-km section of Table Mountain National Park includes awesome scenery, fantastic walks, great birdwatching and often-deserted beaches. The…
Simon's Town & Southern Peninsula
A string of charming and historic coastal communities, including Muizenberg, Kalk Bay and Simon’s Town (plus the penguins living at Boulders Beach), line the False Bay side of the peninsula. More wildlife and incredible landscapes are protected within the nature reserve at Cape Point and the Cape of Good Hope. On the Atlantic coast side, Kommetjie is beloved by experienced surfers, and the broad beach at Noordhoek by horse riders.
Explore Simon's Town & Southern Peninsula
- Cape of Good Hope
This 77.5-sq-km section of Table Mountain National Park includes awesome scenery, fantastic walks, great birdwatching and often-deserted beaches. The…
- Boulders Penguin Colony
This picturesque area, with enormous boulders dividing small, sandy coves, is home to a colony of some 3000 delightful African penguins. A boardwalk runs…
- SSilvermine Nature Reserve
The Silvermine Reservoir, a beautiful spot for a picnic or a leisurely walk on the wheelchair-accessible boardwalk, is the focal point of this section of…
- CCape Point Vineyards
This small vineyard known for its fine sauvignon blanc has a spectacular setting overlooking Noordhoek Beach. Enjoy the wines with a picnic (R395 for two,…
- Noordhoek Beach
This magnificent 5km stretch of beach is favoured by surfers and horse riders. It tends to be windy, and dangerous for swimmers. The Hoek, as it is known…
- CCasa Labia Cultural Centre
This magnificent seaside villa built in 1930 was once the palatial home of Italian ambassador Count Natale Labia and his South African wife. It now hosts…
- IImhoff Farm
There’s plenty to see and do at this attractive historic farmstead just outside Kommetjie. Among the attractions are craft shops and art studios; a cafe,…
- MMuizenberg Beach
Popular with families, this surf beach is famous for its row of colourfully painted Victorian bathing chalets. Surfboards can be hired and lessons booked…
- SSave Our Seas Shark Education Centre
This educational centre encourages awareness, protection, conservation and the sustainable fishing of sharks worldwide. The state-of-the-art exhibits,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Simon's Town & Southern Peninsula.
