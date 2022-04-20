Green Point & ­Waterfront

Green Point’s common includes an imaginatively landscaped park and the Cape Town Stadium, built for the 2010 World Cup. There are several pleasant guesthouses and backpacker lodges to stay here too, but if it's luxe digs you're after then head to the V&A Waterfront. Known simply as the Waterfront, this shopping, entertainment and residential development is the city's most popular tourist destination and home to top sights such as the ferries to Robben Island and the new Zeitz MOCAA Museum, which opened in 2017.

Explore Green Point & ­Waterfront

  • Robben Island

    Used as a prison from the early days of the VOC (Dutch East India Company) right up until 1996, this Unesco World Heritage site is preserved as a memorial…

  • V&A Waterfront

    This historic working harbour has a spectacular setting and many tourist-oriented attractions, including masses of shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas and…

  • Z

    Zeitz MOCAA Museum

    The Waterfront's old grain silo has been transformed into this state-of-the-art museum for the contemporary Southern African art collection of…

  • Two Oceans Aquarium

    This excellent aquarium features denizens of the deep from the cold and the warm oceans that border the Cape Peninsula. It's a chance to see penguins,…

  • Green Point Urban Park

    One of the best things to come out of the redevelopment of Green Point Common for the 2010 World Cup is this park and biodiversity garden. Streams fed by…

  • Blue Train Park

    A fixture of the Mouille Point seafront for generations and great for toddlers, this child-sized loco and carriages chugs around a creatively landscaped…

  • C

    Cape Town Stadium

    Shaped like a giant traditional African hat and wrapped with a Teflon-mesh membrane designed to catch and reflect natural light, this R4.5-billion stadium…

  • N

    Nobel Square

    Here’s your chance to have your photo taken with Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela. Larger-than-life statues of both men, designed by the artist Claudette…

  • T

    The Springbok Experience

    You don't have to be rugby crazy to enjoy this attraction, which celebrates the history of rugby in South Africa and, in particular, the trials and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Green Point & ­Waterfront.

