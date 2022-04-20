Used as a prison from the early days of the VOC (Dutch East India Company) right up until 1996, this Unesco World Heritage site is preserved as a memorial…
Green Point & Waterfront
Green Point’s common includes an imaginatively landscaped park and the Cape Town Stadium, built for the 2010 World Cup. There are several pleasant guesthouses and backpacker lodges to stay here too, but if it's luxe digs you're after then head to the V&A Waterfront. Known simply as the Waterfront, this shopping, entertainment and residential development is the city's most popular tourist destination and home to top sights such as the ferries to Robben Island and the new Zeitz MOCAA Museum, which opened in 2017.
Explore Green Point & Waterfront
- Robben Island
Used as a prison from the early days of the VOC (Dutch East India Company) right up until 1996, this Unesco World Heritage site is preserved as a memorial…
- V&A Waterfront
This historic working harbour has a spectacular setting and many tourist-oriented attractions, including masses of shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas and…
- ZZeitz MOCAA Museum
The Waterfront's old grain silo has been transformed into this state-of-the-art museum for the contemporary Southern African art collection of…
- Two Oceans Aquarium
This excellent aquarium features denizens of the deep from the cold and the warm oceans that border the Cape Peninsula. It's a chance to see penguins,…
- Green Point Urban Park
One of the best things to come out of the redevelopment of Green Point Common for the 2010 World Cup is this park and biodiversity garden. Streams fed by…
- Blue Train Park
A fixture of the Mouille Point seafront for generations and great for toddlers, this child-sized loco and carriages chugs around a creatively landscaped…
- CCape Town Stadium
Shaped like a giant traditional African hat and wrapped with a Teflon-mesh membrane designed to catch and reflect natural light, this R4.5-billion stadium…
- NNobel Square
Here’s your chance to have your photo taken with Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela. Larger-than-life statues of both men, designed by the artist Claudette…
- TThe Springbok Experience
You don't have to be rugby crazy to enjoy this attraction, which celebrates the history of rugby in South Africa and, in particular, the trials and…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Green Point & Waterfront.
See
Robben Island
Used as a prison from the early days of the VOC (Dutch East India Company) right up until 1996, this Unesco World Heritage site is preserved as a memorial…
See
V&A Waterfront
This historic working harbour has a spectacular setting and many tourist-oriented attractions, including masses of shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas and…
See
Zeitz MOCAA Museum
The Waterfront's old grain silo has been transformed into this state-of-the-art museum for the contemporary Southern African art collection of…
See
Two Oceans Aquarium
This excellent aquarium features denizens of the deep from the cold and the warm oceans that border the Cape Peninsula. It's a chance to see penguins,…
See
Green Point Urban Park
One of the best things to come out of the redevelopment of Green Point Common for the 2010 World Cup is this park and biodiversity garden. Streams fed by…
See
Blue Train Park
A fixture of the Mouille Point seafront for generations and great for toddlers, this child-sized loco and carriages chugs around a creatively landscaped…
See
Cape Town Stadium
Shaped like a giant traditional African hat and wrapped with a Teflon-mesh membrane designed to catch and reflect natural light, this R4.5-billion stadium…
See
Nobel Square
Here’s your chance to have your photo taken with Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela. Larger-than-life statues of both men, designed by the artist Claudette…
See
The Springbok Experience
You don't have to be rugby crazy to enjoy this attraction, which celebrates the history of rugby in South Africa and, in particular, the trials and…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Green Point & Waterfront
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.