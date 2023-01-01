Kimberley-born artist Jacques Coetzer was the winner of a World Design Capital competition in 2014 to create a piece of public art for the city. Rising up three stories to 10.5m, the bright-red house facade with stairs and balconies is envisioned as a place where people can go to speak, sing, cry or simply wave to passers by. Coetzer drew inspiration from corrugated metal structures, RDP homes (government-subsidised, Reconstruction and Development Programme houses) and Long St itself.