The pedestrianised portion of this street, between Burg and Long Sts, hosts a flea market (8am to 3pm Monday to Saturday) and has several interesting art galleries. At the Burg St end The Purple Shall Govern memorial is a piece of graphic art by Conrad Botes commemorating a 1989 anti-apartheid march.

Outside the AVA Gallery is the Arm Wrestling Podium by Johann van der Schijff.