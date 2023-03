On the south side of Greenmarket Sq is the beautifully restored Old Town House, a Cape rococo building dating from 1755 that was once City Hall. It now houses the impressive art collection of Sir Max Michaelis, although at the time of research it was closed for maintenance until further notice.

The collection usually shown here is of Dutch and Flemish paintings and etchings from the 16th and 17th centuries including works by Rembrandt, Frans Hals and Anthony van Dyck.