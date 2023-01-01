At noon, Monday to Saturday, a cannon is fired from the lower slopes of 350m-high Signal Hill, which separates Sea Point from the City Bowl; you can hear it all over town. Traditionally, this allowed the burghers in the town below to check their watches. It’s a stiff walk up here through the Bo-Kaap – take Longmarket St and keep going until it ends, just beneath the gun emplacement (which is off limits) – the view is phenomenal.

You can also drive or take a taxi up Signal Hill along Military Rd, accessed off Kloof Nek Rd.