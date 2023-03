Along the Walk of Remembrance (formerly known as the 2010 World Cup's Fan Walk) is this attractive public space dotted with a collection of quirky sculptures and installations by Capetonian artists, including the rainbow arch It’s Beautiful Here by Heath Nash, the Full Cycle Tree by KEAG and several Rock Girl benches.

Look down to see the outline of tram tracks: horse-drawn trams once ran past here, along Somerset and down through Sea Point to terminate in Camps Bay.