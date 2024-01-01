Heritage Square

Cape Town

This beautiful collection of Cape Georgian and Victorian buildings was saved from the wrecking ball in 1996. As well as a hotel and several cafes and restaurants, you'll also find a vine that has been growing in the courtyard since the 1770s, making it the oldest such plant in South Africa. It still produces grapes from which wine is made.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Flowers in the Kirstenbosch Botanic Gardens below Table Mountain.

    Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

    4.72 MILES

    Location and unique flora combine to make these 5.28-sq-km botanical gardens among the most beautiful in the world. Gate 1, the main entrance at the…

  • Table Mountain Aerial Cableway in Cape Town

    Table Mountain

    2.74 MILES

    Around 600 million years old, and a canvas painted with the rich diversity of the Cape floral kingdom, Table Mountain is truly iconic. You can admire the…

  • Prison Barrack on Robben Island

    Robben Island

    8.39 MILES

    Used as a prison from the early days of the VOC (Dutch East India Company) right up until 1996, this Unesco World Heritage site is preserved as a memorial…

  • Simondium near Paarl Western Cape South Africa, Vineyard of the Babylonstoren wine estate.

    Babylonstoren

    29.93 MILES

    This 2.5-sq-km wine and fruit farm is on the north slope of the Simonsberg mountain between Klapmuts and Paarl. Its highlight is an 800-sq-metre, formally…

  • African penguins on the stone in evening twilight. African penguin ( Spheniscus demersus) also known as the jackass penguin and black-footed penguin. Boulders colony. South Africa 628098086 Endangered Species, Wilderness Area, Stone - Object, Sea Life, Colony, Two Animals, Water Bird, Bird Watching, Arrival, Coastline, Dusk, Dawn, Twilight, Cute, Jackass Penguin, Animal Foot, Animal Wing, Fun, Wildlife, Nature, South Africa, Uncultivated, Animals In The Wild, Penguin, Sea Bird, Freshwater Bird, Bird, Animal, Sunset, Boulder - Rock, Sand, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Sea, Surf, flightless, Footed, south-africa, blackfooted, black-footed, Life, Aquatic

    Boulders Penguin Colony

    19.15 MILES

    This picturesque area, with enormous boulders dividing small, sandy coves, is home to a colony of some 3000 delightful African penguins. A boardwalk runs…

  • District Six Museum

    District Six Museum

    0.59 MILES

    It's impossible not to be emotionally moved by this museum, which celebrates the once lively multiracial area that was destroyed during apartheid in the…

  • Groot Constantia manor house in Cape Town, South Africa.

    Groot Constantia

    7.54 MILES

    Simon van der Stel’s manor house, a superb example of Cape Dutch architecture, is maintained as a museum at Groot Constantia. Set in beautiful grounds,…

  • Silvermine Reservoir.

    Silvermine Nature Reserve

    11.75 MILES

    The Silvermine Reservoir, a beautiful spot for a picnic or a leisurely walk on the wheelchair-accessible boardwalk, is the focal point of this section of…

View more attractions

Nearby Cape Town attractions

1. Youngblood Africa

0.06 MILES

The artworks of young South Africans are displayed in this impressive multilevel gallery space and creative studio, where you'll also find the Food Lab…

2. Museum of Gems & Jewellery

0.08 MILES

A chance to see inside the mid-18th century Huguenot House, mainly occupied by the diamond merchants and jewellers Prins & Prins. There's no pressure to…

3. Evangelical Lutheran Church

0.12 MILES

Converted from a barn in 1780, the first Lutheran church in the Cape has a carved wood pulpit that's a masterwork by the German sculptor Anton Anreith. A…

4. SA Mission Museum

0.13 MILES

The South African Missionary Society was founded by Reverend Vos in 1799 with the aim of converting slaves to Christianity. This church, dating from 1804,…

5. Shell House

0.17 MILES

Another of the art deco buildings on Greenmarket Sq, this building once housed the South African headquarters of petrochemicals company Shell. It's now a…

6. Namaqua House

0.18 MILES

On the corner of Shortmarket St, Namaqua House is of the City Bowl's many art deco gems. Baran’s cafe here has a wraparound balcony providing a great view…

7. New Zealand House

0.18 MILES

This grand example of art deco architecture was designed by WH Grant in a style known as Cape Mediterranean.

8. Koopmans-de Wet House

0.18 MILES

Step back two centuries from 21st-century Cape Town when you enter this classic example of a Cape Dutch town house, furnished with 18th- and early-19th…