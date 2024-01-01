This beautiful collection of Cape Georgian and Victorian buildings was saved from the wrecking ball in 1996. As well as a hotel and several cafes and restaurants, you'll also find a vine that has been growing in the courtyard since the 1770s, making it the oldest such plant in South Africa. It still produces grapes from which wine is made.
Heritage Square
Cape Town
