Converted from a barn in 1780, the first Lutheran church in the Cape has a carved wood pulpit that's a masterwork by the German sculptor Anton Anreith. A pair of muscular figures of Hercules (symbolising the power of faith) hold up the front two corners of the pulpit, above which four cherubs fly and a rococo canopy hangs.

Anreith's work can also be seen in Groote Kerk and at Groot Constantia.