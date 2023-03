The early settlement’s lookout point is so named because it was from here that flags were hoisted when a ship was spotted, giving the people below time to prepare goods for sale and dust off their tankards. Walk, cycle or drive to the summit, which is part of Table Mountain National Park, by taking the first turn-off to the right off Kloof Nek Rd onto Military Rd.

Signal Hill was also known as Lion’s Rump, as it's attached to Lion’s Head by a ‘spine’ of hills.