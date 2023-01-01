The mighty 13th-century Žužemberk Castle perches photogenically on a terrace overlooking the Krka River. It was refortified in the 16th century, only to be all but flattened during air raids in WWII. Its towers have been partially reconstructed, and the Renaissance walls, the roof, the courtyard and the wine cellar have been restored and are open for a quick ramble through.

The grounds are the setting for a number of summer events; the biggest is the annual Market Town Days, held over a weekend in mid-July.