Cathedral of St Nicholas

Perched above the Old Town, this Gothic cathedral is Novo Mesto’s most important historical monument. It has a 15th-century vaulted (and very floral) presbytery and crypt, plus wall frescoes, a belfry that once had been a medieval defence tower, and an altar painting of the church’s eponymous saint supposedly painted by the Venetian master Jacopo Tintoretto (1518–94).

If the church is locked, you’ll find the key at the Provost’s House (1623), the yellow building to the northwest of the cathedral. Just south of this is a section of the medieval town walls erected in the 14th century.