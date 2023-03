Perched in the centre of the Krka River and reached via a wooden bridge, Otočec Castle, 1.5km east of Otočec village, showcases both late-Gothic and Renaissance influences. The castle consists of two wings and an entrance block connected by a pentagonal wall with four squat, rounded towers with conical roofs at each end. Although the castle is now a hotel and restaurant, nonguests can admire it from the courtyard terrace cafe.