The Dolenjska Museum administers Jakac House, which exhibits some of its 830-odd works by prolific painter and local boy Božidar Jakac (1899–1989). The artist visited dozens of countries in the 1920s and 1930s, painting and sketching such diverse subjects as Parisian dance halls, Scandinavian port towns, African villages and American city skylines. But his best works are of Novo Mesto’s markets, people, churches and rumble-tumble wooden riverside houses.

The Dolenjska Museum’s permanent collection of paintings from the 17th to 20th centuries is also exhibited here.