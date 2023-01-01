The Dolenjska Museum's impressive collection is spread over a campus of buildings. The oldest, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order, houses a valuable collection of archaeological finds unearthed in the southern suburb of Kandija in the late 1960s. Don’t miss the fine bronze situlae (pails) from the 3rd or 4th century BC embossed with battle and hunting scenes, and the Celtic ceramics and jewellery (particularly the bangles of turquoise and blue glass).

Other collections in the complex include one devoted to recent history, and an excellent ethnographic collection with farm implements, folk art and exhibits covering local practices such as winemaking, beekeeping and the making of decorative gingerbread.