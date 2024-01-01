Franciscan Church of St Leonard

Southeastern Slovenia

Southeast of Glavni trg is the yellow Franciscan Church of St Leonard, originally built by monks fleeing the Turks in Bosnia in 1472, and the attached Franciscan monastery, which has a library containing some 12,000 volumes, including 12th-century incunabula.

