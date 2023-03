Vineyard-covered Trška Gora (428m) can be reached by road from Mačkovec, about 5km southwest of Otočec. From there, follow the road north for 1km to Sevno then continue along the winding track for 2km until you reach the summit and the Church of St Mary, from where there are wonderful panoramas of the Gorjanci Mountains, Kočevski Rog and the Krka Valley.

Alternatively, from Otočec another track, popular as a cycling route, leads north for 3.5km via Črešnjice to Trška Gora.