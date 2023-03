Krka Cave lies above the Krka spring on the northern side of Gradiček village, just northwest of Krka village. It's nowhere close to the league of the Postojna or Škocjan caves, but along the 200m route you get to see some stalactites shaped like ribbons and fragile-looking ‘spaghetti’, and a 30m-deep siphon lake. The cave temperature is 8°C to 9°C.