Ribnica Handicraft Centre

This is a great addition to the town – a centre tasked with preserving and promoting the area's long-standing handicraft traditions. The suha roba made in the region can be translated as 'dry goods', but that doesn't quite do justice to the finely crafted wooden and wicker implements (pottery is another local product). Stop by to see the shop here, and learn about production methods. There are occasionally workshops where you can see local artisans in action.

The centre also acts as the town's tourist information office.