Bunker Škrilj

This underground bunker was built in the 1950s to house Slovenia's top brass in case of nuclear war. In 2017 the dimly lit underground corridors and rooms (furnished with bulky old-fashioned communications equipment) were opened to the public for the first time by guided tour. Unfortunately, it can be difficult for independent travellers to access as tours are normally held for a minimum 15 people. Contact the Kočevska Reka TIC well in advance to organise a visit.

Kočevska Reka village is 22km south of Ribnica.