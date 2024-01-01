Mikel House Gallery

Southeastern Slovenia

Mikel House is a lovely cream-and-white building dating from 1858; it houses exhibitions of contemporary art and does double duty as the town’s library.

  • Postojna Cave

    Postojna Cave

    25.48 MILES

    The jaw-dropping Postojna Cave system, a series of caverns, halls and passages some 24km long and two million years old, was hollowed out by the Pivka…

  • Panorama of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana at sunset.; Shutterstock ID 186963659; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Ljubljana Castle

    23.89 MILES

    Crowning a 375m-high hill east of the Old Town, this castle is an architectural mishmash, with most of it dating from the early 16th century when it was…

  • Predjama castle

    Predjama Castle

    29.5 MILES

    Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…

  • Overhead of main Reading Room at National University Library.

    National & University Library

    23.91 MILES

    This library is architect Jože Plečnik’s masterpiece, completed in 1941. To appreciate this great man’s philosophy, enter through the main door (note the…

  • Triple Bridge, Central Pharmacy.

    Triple Bridge

    24.08 MILES

    Running south from Prešernov trg to the Old Town is the much celebrated Triple Bridge, originally called Špital (Hospital) Bridge. When it was built as a…

  • Križna Cave

    Križna Cave

    12.96 MILES

    You can explore most Slovenian caves on foot, but Križna (Cross) Cave, one of the most magnificent water caves in the world, is one of few where you can…

  • Dolenjska Museum

    Dolenjska Museum

    21.76 MILES

    The Dolenjska Museum's impressive collection is spread over a campus of buildings. The oldest, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order,…

  • 500px Photo ID: 144389887 - Romantic Ljubljana city center. River Ljubljanica, Triple Bridge - Tromostovje, Preseren square and Franciscan Church of the Annunciation. Ljubljana Slovenia Europe.

    Prešernov Trg

    24.11 MILES

    The centrepiece of Ljubljana's wonderful architectural aesthetic is this marvellous square, a public space of understated elegance that serves not only as…

1. Ribnica Castle & Museum

0.03 MILES

Ribnica Castle was originally built in the 11th century and expanded over hundreds of years. Only a small section – a Renaissance wall and two towers –…

2. Parish Church of St Stephen

0.06 MILES

Built in 1868 on the site of earlier churches, this parish church would not be of much interest were it not for the two striking towers added in 1960 to…

3. Ribnica Handicraft Centre

0.12 MILES

This is a great addition to the town – a centre tasked with preserving and promoting the area's long-standing handicraft traditions. The suha roba made in…

4. Church of the Assumption of Mary

3.05 MILES

The church at Nova Štifta, in the foothills of the Velika Gora 7km west of Ribnica, is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in Slovenia. Completed…

5. Krka Cave

10.73 MILES

Krka Cave lies above the Krka spring on the northern side of Gradiček village, just northwest of Krka village. It's nowhere close to the league of the…

6. Žužemberk Castle

11.63 MILES

The mighty 13th-century Žužemberk Castle perches photogenically on a terrace overlooking the Krka River. It was refortified in the 16th century, only to…

7. Bunker Škrilj

11.82 MILES

This underground bunker was built in the 1950s to house Slovenia's top brass in case of nuclear war. In 2017 the dimly lit underground corridors and rooms…

