Mikel House is a lovely cream-and-white building dating from 1858; it houses exhibitions of contemporary art and does double duty as the town’s library.
Mikel House Gallery
Southeastern Slovenia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.48 MILES
The jaw-dropping Postojna Cave system, a series of caverns, halls and passages some 24km long and two million years old, was hollowed out by the Pivka…
23.89 MILES
Crowning a 375m-high hill east of the Old Town, this castle is an architectural mishmash, with most of it dating from the early 16th century when it was…
29.5 MILES
Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…
23.91 MILES
This library is architect Jože Plečnik’s masterpiece, completed in 1941. To appreciate this great man’s philosophy, enter through the main door (note the…
24.08 MILES
Running south from Prešernov trg to the Old Town is the much celebrated Triple Bridge, originally called Špital (Hospital) Bridge. When it was built as a…
12.96 MILES
You can explore most Slovenian caves on foot, but Križna (Cross) Cave, one of the most magnificent water caves in the world, is one of few where you can…
21.76 MILES
The Dolenjska Museum's impressive collection is spread over a campus of buildings. The oldest, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order,…
24.11 MILES
The centrepiece of Ljubljana's wonderful architectural aesthetic is this marvellous square, a public space of understated elegance that serves not only as…
Nearby Southeastern Slovenia attractions
0.03 MILES
Ribnica Castle was originally built in the 11th century and expanded over hundreds of years. Only a small section – a Renaissance wall and two towers –…
2. Parish Church of St Stephen
0.06 MILES
Built in 1868 on the site of earlier churches, this parish church would not be of much interest were it not for the two striking towers added in 1960 to…
0.12 MILES
This is a great addition to the town – a centre tasked with preserving and promoting the area's long-standing handicraft traditions. The suha roba made in…
4. Church of the Assumption of Mary
3.05 MILES
The church at Nova Štifta, in the foothills of the Velika Gora 7km west of Ribnica, is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in Slovenia. Completed…
10.73 MILES
Krka Cave lies above the Krka spring on the northern side of Gradiček village, just northwest of Krka village. It's nowhere close to the league of the…
11.63 MILES
The mighty 13th-century Žužemberk Castle perches photogenically on a terrace overlooking the Krka River. It was refortified in the 16th century, only to…
11.82 MILES
This underground bunker was built in the 1950s to house Slovenia's top brass in case of nuclear war. In 2017 the dimly lit underground corridors and rooms…
12.96 MILES
