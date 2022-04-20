Eat
Gostilna Pri Lojzetu
For gourmands, this is a must. Make an advance booking, and make the trip 2km north of Vipava to Dvorec Zemono, a frescoed mansion built in 1680. Here,…
The fertile, wine-rich Vipava Valley (Vipavska Dolina in Slovenian) stretches southeast from Nova Gorica. It’s an excellent place to tour by car or bike, with outstanding gourmet treats and idyllic rural scenery. The valley’s mild climate encourages the cultivation of stone fruits – the trees are pretty with blossoms in spring, while autumn foliage is deeply colourful and photogenic.
Under the Roman Empire, this was the first important station on the road from Aquileia to Emona (Ljubljana). The landmark Mt Nanos looms above the valley – a mountain plateau from which the Vipava River springs, and a popular recreation area for hiking, mountain biking, climbing and paragliding. There are two main towns in the valley: Ajdovščina (population 6600) and Vipava (population 1950), only about 7km apart. The numerous villages and hamlets are home to family-owned wine producers.
South of Branik is the unofficial border between the Vipava Valley and the Karst Wine Region.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vipava Valley.
Eat
For gourmands, this is a must. Make an advance booking, and make the trip 2km north of Vipava to Dvorec Zemono, a frescoed mansion built in 1680. Here,…
Eat
Local produce shines in skilled, contemporary dishes at this farmhouse idyll – how about Vipava ham with lavender honey and salted peaches as a starter?…
Eat
Consistently good reviews from travellers mark this out as a worthy pit stop out in the countryside southeast of town. From the wood-beamed ceilings to…
Guidebooks
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.