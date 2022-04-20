This is the Slovenia of tourist posters: mountain peaks, postcard-perfect lakes and blue-green rivers. Prepare to be charmed by Lake Bled (with an island and a castle!) and surprised by Lake Bohinj (how does Bled score all that attention when down the road is Bohinj?). The lofty peak of Mt Triglav, at the centre of a national park of the same name, may dazzle you enough to prompt an ascent.

On the other side of the breathtaking Vršič Pass, but still within the confines of Triglav National Park, rivers don't come much more scenic than the Soča (so-cha). This aquamarine-coloured watercourse threads through the Soča Valley (Dolina Soče) from its source in the Julian Alps and gives rise to a smorgasbord of gorges, waterfalls and rapids of blue-green water washing over white rock. Loads of activities get travellers up close to the natural splendour from busy centres such as Bovec and Kobarid.