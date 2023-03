The gateway to the Old Town, Maistrov trg was the site of the upper town gates in the 15th century. It was the most vulnerable part of Kranj; the steep Kokra Canyon protected the town on the eastern side and thick walls did the trick on the west from Pungert as far as the square. The Špital Tower, one of seven along the wall, now forms part of a private shop. The best view of the cone-shaped tower is from Kokrški breg.