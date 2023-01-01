The city's most important house of worship, the Parish Church of St Kancijan, was built onto part of an older church starting in about 1400. It's considered the best example of a hall church (one with a nave and aisles of equal height) in Slovenia. The Mount of Olives relief in the arch above the main portal dating from 1450 is well worth a look before entering, as is the modern altar (1934) designed by Ivan Vurnik.

Below the north side of the church and viewed through plexiglass are more old bones from early Slavic graves and a medieval ossuary. Get the keys to enter the ossuary from the Gorenjska Museum. On the church's south wall is a lapidarium of tombstones dating from the Middle Ages.