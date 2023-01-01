The 13th-century Khislstein Castle originally played an important role in the defense of the city. Its present appearance dates from the 16th and 17th centuries. Today the structure houses a branch of the regional Gorenjska Museum dedicated to the flora and fauna of the Alpine region (though much of the information is in Slovenian). The castle's arcaded courtyard is used as an amphitheatre in summer and hosts periodic festivals.

Walk south from here to see some nicely preserved former town walls, a lookout over the river, and the Pungert, a surviving medieval defence tower from the 16th century.