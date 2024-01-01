Church of the Holy Rosary

The Julian Alps

At the southern end of Cankarjeva ulica is this impressive church, built in the 16th century. It was a Protestant sanctuary during the Reformation. Beside the church are arcades, a fountain and a monumental staircase designed in the late 1950s by Jože Plečnik to give Kranj a dramatic entrance up from the Sava River.

