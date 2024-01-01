The former town hall (mestna hiša) contains the most important holdings of the Gorenjska Museum, including a permanent exhibition on regional art and the collection of sculptor Lojze Dolinar, but the real draw is a chance to see inside this Renaissance palace from the 16th and 17th centuries.
15.04 MILES
Crowning a 375m-high hill east of the Old Town, this castle is an architectural mishmash, with most of it dating from the early 16th century when it was…
16.66 MILES
One of the easiest and most satisfying half-day trips from Bled is to Vintgar Gorge, some 4km to the northwest of Bled village. The highlight is a 1600m…
5.64 MILES
The town's premier sight is the commanding Loka castle, overlooking the settlement from a grassy hill west of Mestni trg. It dates from the 13th century…
15.18 MILES
Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…
22.63 MILES
This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…
11.12 MILES
More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…
11.14 MILES
Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor,…
15.31 MILES
Tiny, tear-shaped Bled Island beckons from the shore. There’s the Church of the Assumption and a small museum, the Provost's House, but the real thrill is…
Nearby The Julian Alps attractions
0.04 MILES
The city's most important house of worship, the Parish Church of St Kancijan, was built onto part of an older church starting in about 1400. It's…
0.06 MILES
The 13th-century Khislstein Castle originally played an important role in the defense of the city. Its present appearance dates from the 16th and 17th…
0.1 MILES
The restored Prešeren House now contains the Prešeren Memorial Museum in five rooms, two of them with original furnishings. Unfortunately, most of the…
0.11 MILES
At the southern end of Cankarjeva ulica is this impressive church, built in the 16th century. It was a Protestant sanctuary during the Reformation. Beside…
0.17 MILES
The gateway to the Old Town, Maistrov trg was the site of the upper town gates in the 15th century. It was the most vulnerable part of Kranj; the steep…
3.67 MILES
This small church in the village of Crngrob, 4km north of Škofja Loka, has one of the most treasured frescoes in Slovenia. Look for it on the outside wall…
5.51 MILES
Over two floors in the granary house you'll find the France Mihelič Gallery, which displays the works of the eponymous artist born in nearby Virmaše in…
5.51 MILES
The 16th-century granary at Spodnji trg's northern end is where the town's grain stores, collected as taxes, were once kept.