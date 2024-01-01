Parish Church of St James

Southeastern Slovenia

LoginSave

This 13th-century Romanesque building has a mostly baroque interior. Above the carved stone portal on the western side are geometric designs and decorative plants and trees. On the south side is a 15th-century depiction of Jesus rising from the tomb, as well as 1800s grave markers embedded in the wall.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of Broken Relationships

    Museum of Broken Relationships

    26.9 MILES

    From romances that withered to broken family connections, this wonderfully quirky museum explores the mementos left over after a relationship ends…

  • Mirogoj Cemetery

    Mirogoj

    27.46 MILES

    A 10-minute ride north of the city centre (or a 30-minute walk through leafy streets) takes you to one of the most beautiful cemeteries in Europe, sited…

  • Božidar Jakac Art Museum

    Božidar Jakac Art Museum

    0.89 MILES

    This is an unexpected treat: superbly varied art in a magnificent setting, surrounded by a garden full of sculptures. The museum's galleries showcase the…

  • Posavje Museum

    Posavje Museum

    9.22 MILES

    Housed in Brežice Castle, the Posavje Museum is one of provincial Slovenia’s richest museums, particularly for its archaeological and ethnographic…

  • Dolenjska Museum

    Dolenjska Museum

    12.48 MILES

    The Dolenjska Museum's impressive collection is spread over a campus of buildings. The oldest, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order,…

  • Croatian Museum of Naïve Art

    Croatian Museum of Naïve Art

    26.89 MILES

    A feast for fans of Croatia’s naive art (a form that was highly fashionable locally and worldwide during the 1960s and ’70s and has declined somewhat…

  • Dolac open market, with Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Saint Stephen (Sveti Stjepan) in background, Zagreb, Croatia

    Dolac Market

    27.08 MILES

    Right in the heart of the city, Zagreb’s bustling fruit and vegetable market has been trader-central since the 1930s when the city authorities set up a…

  • Zagreb, croatia - September 8, 2016: view of the funicular station in the city

    Funicular Railway

    26.89 MILES

    This very short, and steep, funicular railway line, constructed in 1888, connects the Lower and Upper Towns of Zagreb.

View more attractions

Nearby Southeastern Slovenia attractions

1. Old Town

0.13 MILES

No one's going to get lost or tired touring the itsy-bitsy Old Town island of Kostanjevica – walk 400m up Oražnova ulica and 400m down Ulica Talcev and…

2. Lamut Art Salon

0.19 MILES

Within a 15th-century manor house, the Lamut Art Salon, a branch of the Božidar Jakac Art Museum, hosts temporary exhibitions by contemporary artists.

3. Church of St Nicholas

0.23 MILES

This tiny late-Gothic structure has a presbytery containing brightly coloured frescoes of scenes from the Old and New Testaments painted in 1931.

4. Božidar Jakac Art Museum

0.89 MILES

This is an unexpected treat: superbly varied art in a magnificent setting, surrounded by a garden full of sculptures. The museum's galleries showcase the…

5. Kostanjevica Cave

0.97 MILES

This small cave, about 1.5km southeast of town, has 40-minute tours in spring, summer and autumn. The guide will lead you 250m in, past a small lake and…

6. Pleterje Monastery

3.69 MILES

Located 10km southwest of Kostanjevica na Krki, the enormous Pleterje Monastery belongs to the Carthusians, the strictest of all monastic orders. The…

7. Open-Air Museum Pleterje

3.87 MILES

The little Open-Air Museum Pleterje, to the west of the Pleterje Monastery car park, has thatched peasant houses, hayracks, a pigsty and even an outhouse…

8. Otočec Castle

8.88 MILES

Perched in the centre of the Krka River and reached via a wooden bridge, Otočec Castle, 1.5km east of Otočec village, showcases both late-Gothic and…