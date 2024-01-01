Parish Church of St James

This 13th-century Romanesque building has a mostly baroque interior. Above the carved stone portal on the western side are geometric designs and decorative plants and trees. On the south side is a 15th-century depiction of Jesus rising from the tomb, as well as 1800s grave markers embedded in the wall.
