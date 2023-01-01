Old Town

Southeastern Slovenia

No one's going to get lost or tired touring the itsy-bitsy Old Town island of Kostanjevica – walk 400m up Oražnova ulica and 400m down Ulica Talcev and you’ve seen the lot.

Cross the southern bridge onto Kambičev trg to the tiny, late-Gothic Church of St Nicholas. About 200m northwest along Oražnova ulica is a 15th-century manor house containing the Lamut Art Salon.

Continue along Oražnova ulica, passing a somewhat crumbling fin-de-siècle house (No 24), to the 13th-century Romanesque Parish Church of St James.

Loop from there onto Ulica Talcev, lined with attractive ‘folk baroque’ houses, to stroll back to the Church of St Nicholas.

