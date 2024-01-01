Since 1914 this 46m-high water tower has been one of the town's most prominent landmarks, with its octagonal reservoir at the top looming over surrounding buildings.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museum of Broken Relationships
19.34 MILES
From romances that withered to broken family connections, this wonderfully quirky museum explores the mementos left over after a relationship ends…
19.58 MILES
A 10-minute ride north of the city centre (or a 30-minute walk through leafy streets) takes you to one of the most beautiful cemeteries in Europe, sited…
Church of Virgin Mary of Jerusalem
22.7 MILES
This baroque church, built in 1761, is one of Zagorje's most important pilgrimage sites and is well worth the uphill walk from the centre. Outside, the…
9.87 MILES
This is an unexpected treat: superbly varied art in a magnificent setting, surrounded by a garden full of sculptures. The museum's galleries showcase the…
0.15 MILES
Housed in Brežice Castle, the Posavje Museum is one of provincial Slovenia’s richest museums, particularly for its archaeological and ethnographic…
21.7 MILES
The Dolenjska Museum's impressive collection is spread over a campus of buildings. The oldest, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order,…
19.33 MILES
A feast for fans of Croatia’s naive art (a form that was highly fashionable locally and worldwide during the 1960s and ’70s and has declined somewhat…
19.53 MILES
Right in the heart of the city, Zagreb’s bustling fruit and vegetable market has been trader-central since the 1930s when the city authorities set up a…
Nearby Southeastern Slovenia attractions
0.09 MILES
This main-street landmark has a pretty pale-yellow exterior and bell tower, and dates from the 1780s.
0.15 MILES
5.07 MILES
Mokrice Castle, 10km southeast of Brežice, is the loveliest fortress in the Posavje region. The castle dates from the 16th century, but there are bits and…
8.56 MILES
Set amidst the hills of the Kozjansko region, Podsreda Castle is one of the best-preserved Romanesque fortresses in Slovenia. It looks pretty much the way…
8.95 MILES
This small cave, about 1.5km southeast of town, has 40-minute tours in spring, summer and autumn. The guide will lead you 250m in, past a small lake and…
6. Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park
9.11 MILES
Samobor is a good jumping-off point for hiking into the Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje, a mountain system that links the high peaks of the Alps with the…
9.23 MILES
This tiny late-Gothic structure has a presbytery containing brightly coloured frescoes of scenes from the Old and New Testaments painted in 1931.
9.28 MILES
No one's going to get lost or tired touring the itsy-bitsy Old Town island of Kostanjevica – walk 400m up Oražnova ulica and 400m down Ulica Talcev and…