This wonderfully ramshackle kampong (village) seems willed into existence from an old black-and-white photograph. Chickens roam past colourful wooden houses, crickets hum in the background, and the occupants of the 26 remaining dwellings seem to have carefree sensibilities uncommon in the general populace (the S$10 per month rent probably helps). This is mainland Singapore's last blip of resistance against the tide of modern development, and an evocative way to experience what life was like for many Singaporeans before independence.

Although the area is slated for redevelopment, the bulldozers have so far stayed away.

Expect to spend around 30 minutes here as the area is quite small. You can catch a taxi (best ask the driver to wait for you), or take bus 88 from Ang Mo Kio MRT station in the direction of Pasir Ris and get off on Ang Mo Kio Ave 5 (10 minutes), just after Yio Chu Kang Rd. Walk north up Yio Chu Kang Rd and, after about 50m, turn right onto Gerald Dr. After about 200m, turn right into Lorong Buangkok; 50m later you'll see a dirt track on your left that leads to the village.