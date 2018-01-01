Welcome to La Digue

Remember that tropical paradise that appears in countless adverts and glossy travel brochures? Here it's the real thing, with jade-green waters, bewitching bays studded with heart-palpitatingly gorgeous beaches, and green hills cloaked with tangled jungle and tall trees. As if that weren't enough, La Digue is ideally situated as a springboard to surrounding islands, including Félicité, Grande Soeur and the fairy-tale Île Cocos.

