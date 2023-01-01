A minor road from Morar village, 2.5 miles south of Mallaig, leads to scenic 11-mile-long Loch Morar, which, at 310m, is the deepest body of water in the United Kingdom. Reputed to be inhabited by its own version of Nessie – Morag, the Loch Morar monster – the loch and its surrounding hills are the haunt of otters, wildcats, red deer and golden eagles.

A 5-mile signposted footpath leads along the north shore of the loch from the road-end at Bracorina, three miles east of Morar village, to Tarbet on Loch Nevis, from where you can catch a passenger ferry back to Mallaig (departs Tarbet 3.30pm weekdays only, April to October).