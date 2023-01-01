Land, Sea & Islands Visitor Centre

This centre in Arisaig village houses exhibits on the cultural and natural history of the region. A small but fascinating exhibition explains the part played by the local area as a base for training spies for the Special Operations Executive (SOE, forerunner of MI6) during WWII, including famous names such as Violette Szabo (made famous by the 1958 film Carve Her Name with Pride) and the Czech paratroopers who assassinated Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich in Prague in 1942.