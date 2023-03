Fans of the movie Local Hero still make pilgrimages to Camusdarach Beach, just south of Morar, which starred in the film as Ben’s beach. To find it, look for the car park half a mile north of Camusdarach Campsite; from here, a wooden footbridge and a quarter-mile walk through the dunes lead to the beach. (The village that featured in the film is on the other side of the country, at Pennan.)