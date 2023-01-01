Ardnamurchan Natural History & Visitor Centre

This fascinating centre – midway between Salen and Kilchoan – was originally devised by a wildlife photographer and tries to bring you face to face with the flora and fauna of the Ardnamurchan peninsula. The Living Building exhibit is designed to attract local wildlife, with a mammal den that is occasionally occupied by hedgehogs or pine martens, an owl nest-box, a mouse nest and a pond.

If the beasties are not in residence, you can watch recorded video footage of the animals. There’s also seasonal live CCTV coverage of local wildlife, ranging from nesting herons to a golden eagle feeding site.