This centre houses a fascinating exhibition on Lismore’s history and culture; alongside stands a reconstruction of a crofter’s cottage. It's in the middle of the island – if you’re walking, you can take a short cut along the coastal path north of the pier at Achnacroish (2 miles by road, just over 1 mile by the path). The Liosbeag Café here has an outdoor deck with a stunning view of the mainland mountains. There's also a cute gift shop.