Located 10 miles north of Oban on the shores of Loch Creran, Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary provides a haven for orphaned seal pups. As well as seal pools, there are tanks housing herrings, rays and flatfish, touch pools for children, an otter sanctuary and displays on Scotland’s marine environment. Seal and otter feeding times are worthwhile. An outdoor nature trail is aimed at young 'uns. You'll save a significant amount if you prebook online. There's a pleasant cafe here by the water.

For extra cost you can prebook and feed the seals yourself.