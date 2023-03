One of Scotland's most spectacularly sited castles, Castle Stalker perches on a tiny offshore island – Monty Python buffs will recognise it as the castle that appears in the final scenes of the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Visits are by two-hour guided tour by a family member (book by email or phone), and leave from a boat dock just off the A828. There's a maximum of one a day, so arrange your visit in advance.