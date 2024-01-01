McCaig’s Tower

Crowning the hill above town is this Colosseum-like Victorian folly, commissioned in 1890 by local worthy John Stuart McCaig, with the philanthropic intention of providing work for unemployed stonemasons. To reach it on foot, make the steep climb up Jacob’s Ladder (a flight of stairs) from Argyll St; the bay views are worth the effort.

  • Kilchurn Castle

    Kilchurn Castle

    16.95 MILES

    At the northern end of Loch Awe are the scenic ruins of the strategically situated and much-photographed Kilchurn Castle. Built in 1440, it enjoys one of…

  • Bonawe Iron Furnace

    Bonawe Iron Furnace

    9.42 MILES

    Bonawe Iron Furnace is one of the region’s most unusual historical sights. Near Taynuilt (not Bonawe), and dating from 1753, it was built by an iron…

  • Duart Castle

    Duart Castle

    7.66 MILES

    The ancestral seat of the Maclean clan enjoys a spectacular position on a rocky outcrop overlooking the Sound of Mull. Originally built in the 13th…

  • Ellenabeich

    Ellenabeich

    10.87 MILES

    On the west coast of Seil island is the pretty conservation village of Ellenabeich, with its whitewashed cottages. It was built to house workers at the…

  • Kilmartin House Museum

    Kilmartin House Museum

    19.52 MILES

    This museum, in Kilmartin village, is a fascinating interpretive centre that provides a context for the ancient monuments you can go on to explore,…

  • Castle Stalker

    Castle Stalker

    11.25 MILES

    One of Scotland's most spectacularly sited castles, Castle Stalker perches on a tiny offshore island – Monty Python buffs will recognise it as the castle…

  • Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary

    Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary

    8.54 MILES

    Located 10 miles north of Oban on the shores of Loch Creran, Scottish Sea Life Sanctuary provides a haven for orphaned seal pups. As well as seal pools,…

Nearby Oban attractions

1. Oban Distillery

0.13 MILES

This handsome distillery has been in operation since 1794. The standard guided tour leaves regularly (worth booking) and includes a dram, a take-home…

2. Oban War & Peace Museum

0.17 MILES

Military buffs will enjoy the little Oban War and Peace Museum, which chronicles Oban’s role in WWII as a base for Catalina seaplanes and as a marshalling…

3. Pulpit Hill

0.66 MILES

An excellent viewpoint to the south of Oban Bay; the footpath to the summit starts by Maridon B&B on Dunuaran Rd.

4. Dunollie Castle

0.97 MILES

A pleasant 1-mile stroll north along the coast road leads to Dunollie Castle, built by the MacDougalls of Lorn in the 13th century and unsuccessfully…

5. Dunstaffnage Castle

2.96 MILES

Dunstaffnage, 2 miles west of Connel, looks like a child’s drawing of what a castle should be – square and massive, with towers at the corners, and…

6. Falls of Lora

4.11 MILES

At Connel Bridge, 5 miles north of Oban, the loch joins the sea via a narrow channel partly blocked by an underwater rock ledge. When the tide flows in…

7. Duart Castle

7.66 MILES

The ancestral seat of the Maclean clan enjoys a spectacular position on a rocky outcrop overlooking the Sound of Mull. Originally built in the 13th…

8. Lismore Gaelic Heritage Centre

7.89 MILES

This centre houses a fascinating exhibition on Lismore’s history and culture; alongside stands a reconstruction of a crofter’s cottage. It's in the middle…