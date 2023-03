On the west coast of Seil island is the pretty conservation village of Ellenabeich, with its whitewashed cottages. It was built to house workers at the local slate quarries, but the industry collapsed in 1881 when the sea broke into the main quarry pit – the flooded pit can still be seen. The Scottish Slate Islands Heritage Trust displays fascinating old photographs illustrating life in the village in the 19th and early 20th centuries.